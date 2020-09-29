Outrage in India after another woman dies following gang rape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India is once again under shock after another gang rape of a 19-year old woman has sparked outrage across the country.

The woman died after two weeks in hospital, where she was admitted after was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The men have now been arrested but thousands have taken to social media to demand justice.

Opposition parties in the state have condemned the attack.”The government should provide all possible help to the victim’s family and ensure speedy punishment to the culprits by prosecuting them in a fast-track court,” Mayawati, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Dalit politician, tweeted on Tuesday.

The woman was of the Dalit caste, which is a group heavily discriminated citizens due to the Hindu tradition placing them at the lowest level in society. Chandrashekhar Azad, a Dalit politician, called for nationwide protests over her death.

This incident brought memories of a similar attack carried out in Delhi, where the rape and eventual death of a 23-year old student led to huge protests and changes to legislation in the country.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...