Over 1 billion in damage to Italian agriculture this year

Extreme climate events have caused over one billion euros in damage to Italian agriculture so far in 2021 due to lost production, farmers’ association Coldiretti said this week.



It said the events linked to the climate crisis included cold snaps in spring, drought, floods, tornados, and hail downpours.



It said these events had decimated a wide variety of harvests, with summer fruit yields down by half with respect to a normal year.

Photo: Vehicles drive slowly on a flooded street in Turin. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Via ANSA