Over 1,600 London bus drivers to join rail and underground strike

Over 1,600 London bus drivers are set to go on strike later this month in a dispute over pay that will coincide with an underground rail and overground train strike, the Unite union said.

“Strike action will cause considerable disruption to passengers across London,” Unite regional officer Michelle Braveboy said.

The union said the company had offered a pay increase of 3.6% in 2022 and 4.2% next year.

The workers are employed by London United, a subsidiary of the French-owned company RATP, and strike action will take place on August 19 and 20, with the first day of action coinciding with strikes planned for the London Underground and Overground services.

The bus strike action involves areas in south and west London.