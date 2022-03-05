Over 66,200 Ukrainian men have returned from abroad to fight, says defence minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Saturday that 66,224 Ukrainian men had returned from abroad to join the fight against Russia’s invasion.

“That’s how many men returned from abroad at this moment to defend their country from the horde. These are 12 more combat and motivated brigades! Ukrainians, we are invincible,” Reznikov said in an online post.

Photo A handout photo made available by BelTA news agency shows Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attending Russia-Ukraine negotiations in the Gomel region, Belarus, 28 February 2022. Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on a ceasefire started 28 February. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/SERGEI KHOLODILIN / BelTA / HANDOUT