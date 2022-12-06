Paceville: Man murdered in broad daylight / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 6 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Paceville: Man murdered in broad daylight

A 44-year-old man was killed in a daylight stabbing on a Paceville street on Monday afternoon. According to reports, the man, a national of Romania, was stabbed with a “sharp object” at around 3.30pm on Ross Street. Those responsible fled the scene before the police arrived, and a manhunt is now underway for the aggressors. Police are treating the case as a homicide. A medical team and ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, but he was certified dead soon after.

105 academics sign petition in favour of abortion amendments

More than 100 academics have expressed support towards the abortion amendment being debated in parliament but argue this is “the bare minimum” to safeguard women’s lives and health. The petition signed by the 105 academics in support of Bill No. 28 responds to a similar petition signed by 81 academics against the proposed law. “We support the Bill as it currently stands. Opposing this legislation or further restricting it puts women’s lives and health at higher risk,” the 105 academics said. (Maltatoday)

HSBC gets fine for AML failures

The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) has fined HSBC for violating local anti-money-laundering laws.

In an online notice, the FIAU said that the bank had failed to document the justification for a €2 million transaction by one of its clients. The AML agency said that while information on the customer’s business operations was provided by the bank, this was not supported by invoices or other transaction-related evidence. (The Malta Independent)

