ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (Reuters) – Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the national election will be held in last week on January, 2024 instead of in November.

The elections due to be held in November will be delayed by a couple of weeks due to fresh marking of constituencies according to a new census.

