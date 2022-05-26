Pandemic resulted in €1bn revenue shortfall / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 26 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Pandemic resulted in €1bn revenue shortfall

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in €967 million less government revenue than projected for 2020, according to research by the National Audit Office. The largest gap resulted from tax collection as a result of diminished economic activity, with the Commissioner for Revenue collecting €2.43 billion, almost €800 million less than projected, while Customs collected €267 million, €86.5 million lower than the projection. The NAO said the country’s anticipated economic goals did not materialise due to the severe impact of the pandemic. This led to a substantial drop in all income streams during 2020, against the upward trends that were seen between 2016 and 2019. However, this figure almost pales into insignificance when considering that there were €5.7 billion in VAT and income tax deemed not collectable by the end of 2020, equivalent to almost 40% of a year’s GDP.

(Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

SME Chamber says visa-processing deadlock hits business hard as much as inflation

The Malta Chamber of SMEs lamented that Malta’s visa-processing ‘deadlock’ is as big a threat to business as inflationary pressure. In a statement on Wednesday it said that “it has been for months sounding the alarm and warning the authorities that if immediate action was not taken, Malta would end up in a human resource crisis”. It added that efforts have been slow, and the visa-processing system remains backlogged. “The pressures businesses are facing in terms of human resources is now unprecedented.”

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 59 new cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 1609 after 142 persons recovered.