Panic in Siena as earth rumbles

Many people took to the street after a minor was recorded on Wednesday evening in Italy with its epicentre near Siena and at a depth 8 kilometers.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) said the earthquake was of magnitude 3.5.

According to reports, there was no major no damage, but the tremor was clearly felt by the population. Many people took to the streets, in the city and in the municipalities bordering the capital. The first quake was followed by several minor aftershocks.

Authorities reported a “very small landslide in Strada delle Grotte has been recorded, without any critical issues. The road is closed to avoid any problems, in the presence of the municipal police”.

As a precaution, on Thursday schools in Siena will be closed.

Via ANSA

