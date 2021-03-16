Malta’s Government launches financial scheme to support parents affected by school closures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government will be financially supporting parents affected by newly-imposed restrictions, specifically the closure of educational institutions, due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases in Malta. This was announced by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Family Minister Michael Falzon in a press conference this morning.

The scheme will be targeted towards parents who work full-time or part-time, for whom teleworking is unavailable and who cannot leave their house to take care of their children due to school closures. Parents whose employer is not receiving the wage supplement can also apply.

Authorities said that the scheme will be available for parents of children younger than 16-years-old, and will run from 15 March to 11 April, with Government committing itself to extend the scheme if the COVID-19 situation persists.

Parents who work in the private sector, but not with a private company, and parents who work in essential services with the government can apply for the scheme.

Some 4,500 parents are expecting to be affected by this measure. Parents who are in fulltime employment and are eligible for the scheme are entitled to €166.15 every week, with those in part-time employment to receive €103.85.

Applications are available on familja.gov.mt

