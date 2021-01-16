Paris’ Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Louvre museum in Paris – home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art – suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.

The Louvre said in a statement that its overall visitor numbers for 2020 stood at 2.7 million. The museum, like many around the world, had to shut for much of last year due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Main Photo: Metal barriers block the access to the pyramids of the Louvre museum in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

