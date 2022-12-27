Paris shooting suspect expressed ‘hatred of foreigners’, says prosecutor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspect accused of gunning down three Kurdish people in Paris told investigators of his “hatred of foreigners”, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.

The 69-year-old man was arrested on Friday after two men and a woman were shot dead at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in the French capital’s busy central 10th district. Police say the man was believed to be the only shooter.

The killings stunned a community preparing to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the unresolved murder of three activists, and prompted protests that led to clashes with police.

The suspect said during questioning that a burglary at his home in 2016 had triggered a “hatred of foreigners that became totally pathological”, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

After being transferred to a psychiatric unit on Saturday, the suspect was discharged from hospital and his police custody resumed on Sunday afternoon, the prosecutor’s office said in a later update, adding he would be presented to an investigating magistrate on Monday.

The office had already indicated on Saturday that a suspected racist motive had been added to initial accusations of murder and weapons offences.

via Reuters

