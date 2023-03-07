Parliament votes new Ombudsman, Standards Commissioner / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 7 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Parliament votes new Ombudsman, Standards Commissioner

Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi was voted to become the new Commissioner for Standards in Public Life with a simple majority on Monday. The House also approved – by unanimity – a motion for retired judge Joseph Zammit Mckeon to become Ombudsman. The nomination of the standards commissioner by a simple majority came at the end of weeks of heated debate during which the Opposition accused the government of having changed the goalposts to ensure that its nominee got over the line. Previouysly, the appointment of the standards commissioner had needed a two-thirds parliamentary majority. Government changed the law by introducing an anti-deadlock mechanism after accusing the opposition of blocking agreement. (Times of Malta)

Leaders spat over Standard Commissioner’s role

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech accused the PL government of wanting to ‘take over’ another institution, that of the Office of the Standards Commissioner. Addressing Parliament before the vote for the new Standards Commissioner, Grech said that Abela “does not search for consent and wants to do everything his way.” Grech went on to say that, as more time passes, more people and entities are telling him of the wrong Abela is doing to the country. From his end, PM Robet Abela argued that he was “fully convinced that these roles (Standards Commissioner and Ombudsman) are going to be filled by people who have integrity and are impartial from all aspects”. Abela went on to imply that the outgoing occupants of these two positions (George Hyzler and Anthony Mifsud were ‘controlled’ by persons outside their office. (The Malta Independent/Newsbook)

Retail trade grows at third highest in EU

Between January 2021 and last January Malta had the third largest increase in the volume of retail trade among all the EU countries. A Eurostat report shows that retail trade in Malta increased by 5.7%, while the average rate in the euro zone decreased by 2.3% in the euro area and by 2.2% in the EU compared with January 2022. The highest increases were observed in Slovenia (18.5%), Romania (5.8%) and Malta. (Eurostat/TVM)

