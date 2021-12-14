Parliamentary Committee to discuss Justyne Caruana report today / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 14 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN Naxxar mayor refuses to resign, party’s ethics committee to look into issue

PN’s Naxxar mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami has refused to heed party calls to resign after being accused of conflict of interest after she voted in favour of a massive residential and commercial complex on the parking lot of the former Naxxar trade fair grounds. The PN said it had asked her to vote against, with media reports revealing later that she is a company secretary in a firm partly owned by Edwin Mintoff, the project’s architect. In view of her refusal, PN’s Secretary-General Piccinino has asked the PN’s ethics committee and asked it to investigate her. “The PN had given the mayor clear guidance that the council should vote against the project,” the party said. “The PN expects the highest standards from its officials and those who represent it.” (Maltatoday)

Parliamentary Committee to discuss Justyne Caruana report today

Parliament’s standards committee will this morning debate whether discuss to publish the an investigative report by the Standards Czar regarding a €5,000-a-month contract that Education Minister Justyne Caruana handed to close friend Daniel Bogdanovic. The committee will discuss whether to publish the entire report after the commissioner found that Caruana breached the code of ethics. The Commissioner also recommended that the matter be passed over to the police for a criminal investigation. It has been reported that Daniel Bogdanovic was given a €15,000 contract by direct order to carry out a three-month survey of sports education curricula in state schools, with the Commissioner finding that the former footballer was unprepared for the task at hand, with most of the study allegedly being carried out by another person. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: Covid-19 cases remained stable on Monday with 78 new infections and 73 recoveries. Of 1396 active cases, 17 remain in hospital, two of home in ITU.

via Reuters