Parma stun Roma to clinch first Serie A win since November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

REUTERS: Relegation battling Parma stunned AS Roma by beating the Champions League hopefuls 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday to end a 17-match winless run in Serie A.

Valentin Mihaila fired the hosts to an early lead before Hernani’s second-half penalty sealed a deserved win for Roberto D’Aversa’s side, their first victory since Nov. 30.

Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez denied Dennis Man with a good save early in the second half as Parma put in an impressive performance to earn their third win of the season.

Parma’s Hernani Jr (R) and Roma’s Leonardo Spinazzola (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Parma Calcio vs AS Roma at Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, 14 March 2021. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

They remained in 19th place, but the victory took them to 19 points, three adrift of safety.

Roma came into the game on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions, including a comprehensive 3-0 Europa League last-16 first-leg win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, but the defeat left them in fifth place, two points behind Atalanta.

Earlier on Saturday, Bologna earned a 3-1 home win over Sampdoria to move into 12th place, one point and one place behind the visitors.

Musa Barrow and Mattias Svanberg struck either side of Fabio Quagliarella’s goal in the first half, before Roberto Soriano wrapped up the win.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

