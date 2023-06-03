Passenger traffic at Italian airports exceeds pre-COVID levels for first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN (Reuters) – Monthly passenger traffic at Italian airports surpassed the pre-pandemic levels for the first time in April, the Italian airport operators association Assaeroporti said this week.

Last month the number of passengers at Italian airports rose to 16.5 million, a 2.5% increase compared with April 2019.

In period January-April passenger traffic was equal to 97.6% of the same period in 2019.

Tourism is vital to southern Europe’s economies. The travel industry was worth 100 billion euros ($110.08 billion) or 6.2% of Italian output in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the sector into its knees.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

