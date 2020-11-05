Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church tests positive for COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Irinej, the ageing Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the country’s largest Christian denomination, was hospitalised on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, his office said.
Irinej, 90, was “routinely tested following an epidemiological assessment,” and remains “without symptoms and in excellent health”, a statement said.
“His Holiness is hospitalised in a COVID hospital in Belgrade,” Irinej’s office said.
On Sunday, Irinej attended the funeral of Metropolitan Amfilohije, the most senior cleric of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, who died from COVID-19.
Throngs of mourners, many without masks, gathered at Amfilohije’s funeral in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica, despite a spike in coronavirus.
Joanikije, another prominent Montenegro bishop who attended the funeral, was diagnosed with “minor pneumonia,” his diocese said on Tuesday.
Montenegro’s Prime Minister-designate Zdravko Krivokapic, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic and Milorad Dodik, who is the Serb member of Bosnia’s Presidency, also attended the funeral in Podgorica.
Coronavirus has so far infected 53,495 people and killed 850 in Serbia, a country of 7.2 million. Montenegro, with a population of 620,000, has so far reported 326 deaths and 20,581 infections.
The Serbian Orthodox Church has about 12 million followers, mainly in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia.
5th November 2020
The Times of Malta focuses and the current economic and health situation, agreeing with the PM when ruling out an early election.The government needs to be more open and transparent about the information it gives to all the stakeholders that are aff...
5th November 2020
Paris will be placed under more restrictions to curb the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV on Thursday.
Hidalgo said this would entail shutting down c...
5th November 2020
Police in the city of Portland made arrests and seized fireworks, hammers and a rifle after late night demonstrations, as Oregon Governor Kate Brown activated the state's National Guard in response to "widespread violence" on the night after voting ...
5th November 2020
Jordan reported 62 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic surfaced in the Middle Eastern kingdom nearly eight months ago.
The health ministry also reported 4,658 new confirmed coronavirus cases in t...
5th November 2020
The Australian government has agreed to purchase two more COVID-19 vaccines in development, beefing up the country's prospective arsenal against the pandemic to 135 million doses as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme within months.
...
5th November 2020
Spain’s death toll from the coronavirus reached 38,118 after the Health Ministry revised its methodology for recording infections and fatalities, official data showed on Wednesday, up sharply from Tuesday’s unrevised 36,495.
The tally of infectio...
5th November 2020
President Donald Trump’s campaign said on Wednesday it would immediately request a recount in Wisconsin, even though the state has not yet finalized its results. Both CNN and the Associated Press projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the key battleg...
5th November 2020
Mainland China has barred entry to non-Chinese visitors from Britain, Belgium and the Philippines and demanded travellers from the United States, France and Germany present results of additional health tests, as coronavirus cases rise around the wor...
5th November 2020
People gather around a giant turtle carcass that was found by kindergarten children on a beach in southern Jutland, Denmark.
Two counsellors from the Naturcenter Toennisgaard were called to the site and determined that the turtle in question was ...
5th November 2020
The U.S. presidential election will be decided in seven states where votes are still being counted that could swing the outcome to either Republican President Donald Trump or his challenger Joe Biden.
Biden held a lead in four of the states that ...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related