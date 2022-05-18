PCR no longer needed for kids under 12 – Fearne / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 18 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PCR no longer needed for kids under 12 – Fearne

Children under the age of 12 will no longer require a PCR test to visit Malta as of June 6, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne. On the same day, he stated that social distancing limits at childcare centers will be lifted. Fearne made the announcements in Parliament on Tuesday evening. Even when the remaining key limitations were eased, he said the COVID-19 situation had remained stable in recent weeks. Infection rates were declining, and hospitalization rates remained low.

Wizz Air to set up base in Malta

The Transport Ministry and Wizz Air announced on Tuesday that the airline is establishing a primary base in Malta and also setting a new company here. The low-cost carrier will apply for an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and an Operating Licence (OL) from the Malta Civil Aviation Directorate for its Maltese subsidiary, Wizz Air Malta.

De Marco questions relevance of neutrality in 2022

PN MP Mario de Marco claimed that it was past time for Malta to evaluate whether the 1987 Constitution’s neutrality article was still relevant 35 years later, particularly in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking in Parliament, the former PN deputy leader – one of three party veterans left out of party leader Bernard Grech’s shadow cabinet – pointed out that the clause was enacted in a completely different context, when Malta was pursuing non-alignment in the midst of a Cold War between two superpowers. “However, the situation has changed,” he continued. “We must therefore ask ourselves. Will we be able to maintain our neutrality in the face of an illegitimate invasion? De Marco further suggested that the ongoing constitutional revision process assesses whether the 1987 clause was still relevant in 2022.

Covid-19 Update: Malta reported 110 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With 156 recoveries the number of known active cases dropped to 2,234. A new death was recorded.