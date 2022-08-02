PD-Azione Pact agreement for Italian elections reached

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(ANSA) – ROME, AUG 2 – Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta and former industry ministry Carlo Calenda, the head of the centrist Azione group, on Tuesday reached an agreement for a pact for the September 25 general election.

The agreement appears to boost the centre-left’s chances for the election, although the right/centre-right alliance remains the strong favourite to win it.

“We have signed an agreement that we consider very important,” Letta told a press conference.

“It’s an electoral pact within a broader agreement with other elements, which we consider fundamental to win against the right”.

