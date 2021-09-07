Pele recovering in hospital following removal of tumour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a tumour from his colon.

Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, did not say whether the tumour was malignant but the 80-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player said he was feeling good.

“Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon,” he wrote in a social media post. “The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.”

The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement that they were keeping Pele in intensive care but expected to transfer him to a room on Tuesday.

The tumour has been sent for tests, it added.

“Luckily, I am used to celebrating big victories with you,” Pele wrote. “I am facing up to this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and happiness for being surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”

The news came just hours after a Brazilian news outlet said Pele had spent six days in hospital after going in for his annual medical.

via Reuters