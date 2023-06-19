Penalty condemns Malta to Ukraine defeat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta remained with no points after four games in Group C of the Euro 2024 qualification after a defeat to Ukraine. The Maltese team visibly improved its performance from the 0-4 home defeat to England, and kept the Ukrainians at bay for large swathes of the match.

The Maltese team was undone by a controversial penalty scored by Girona player Tsygankov. Captain Steve Borg was booked as he recriminated with the match referee, but the VAR allowed the penalty to go.

Referee Ruddy Buquet (France) had ordered another penalty earlier in the second half but Yarmolenko saw his shot saved by Matthew Grech who had earlier replaced Hamrun keeper Henry Bonello.

The encounter was played in Trnava, Slovakia.

England lead Group C with 9 points, three ahead of Ukraine.

Photo Domenic Aquilina on MFA Facebook Page

