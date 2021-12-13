EC allows Maltese courts to press charges against John Dalli / Malta News Briefing – Monday 13 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

EC allows Maltese courts to press charges against John Dalli – report

The European Commission has lifted Dalli’s immunity allowing local courts to press charges over his role in an alleged €60 million bribe to influence tobacco legislation, The Times of Malta reveals.

“The Commission can confirm that, on request of the Attorney General of Malta, the Commission has waived the immunity of former commissioner John Dalli,” the spokesperson told The Times of Malta. “This matter falls within the remit of the competent national courts. The presumption of innocence applies,” she said.

Morning Briefing

People feel safer in restaurants than at work – survey

People feel more comfortable going out to eat at a restaurant or to a bar than going to their own workplace, a survey has found.

EY Malta’s 5th edition of the EY Future Consumer Survey showed that currently, 76% of the respondents feel comfortable dining out in a restaurant or bar, while only 71% feel comfortable going to their workplace. This effect is enhanced when compared to figures of last July, which show that as time passes, more people are trusting dining out (an increase of 7%), while less and less are feeling safe going to work (a drop of 14%). (Newsbook.com.mt)

PN asks its Naxxar mayor to resign over conflict of interest

PN’s Naxxar Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami has been asked to resign after she failed to declare her conflict of interest in a proposed Naxxar development at the former trade fair grounds. In a statement, the Opposition said that “Nationalist Party General Secretary Michael Piccinino, following a discussion with The Leader of the Nationalist Party Bernard Grech, earlier in the afternoon spoke with Naxxar Mayor Anne Marie Muscat Fenech Adami and asked her to resign in the face of an undeclared conflict of interest as revealed in the media”. The party warned that should the Mayor refuse to submit the resignation herself, the case will be brought before the Party’s Disciplinary and Ethical Commission. (Maltatoday).

Covid-19 update

78 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Sunday, figures published by the health ministry show. During the last 24 hours, an 82-year-old male died while COVID-19 positive. Total deaths number 471. There are currently 16 patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are in the ITU.