People in England will no longer have to self-isolate after testing positive by end of next week

People in England will no longer have to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus by the end of next week, Downing Street has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce the decision tomorrow – which also applies to close contacts – as he moves to scrap all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

When he unveils his “living with COVID” plan, he is expected to tell MPs that the vaccine programme, testing and new treatments will be enough to keep the public safe.

There are reports that the provision of free home-delivered lateral flow tests could also end, but this has yet to be confirmed.

