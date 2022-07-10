People need to socialise, Health Superintendent says / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Country cannot lose more space for flyovers and tunnels – President

President of Malta George Vella said that the country cannot afford to eat away more areas to make space for flyovers, underpasses and tunnels. Replying to questions on a radio interview, Vella added that an underground metro is probably not financially feasible, but a monorail would be ideal. Vella said he shares most people’s concerns that the island is being engulfed by too many buildings which are not aesthetically pleasing and too many cars which are creating the necessity for ever-wider roads. “There is a necessity for them, of course, because we have a lot of cars. But the real problem may be exactly that, that we have too many cars”, the President argued. (Times of Malta)

People need to socialise, Health Superintendent says

Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci touched open the recent spate of coronavirus cases in Malta. In an apparent change of tone, Gauci recognised the importance of adapting our lives, whilst COVID was still a reality. “Our lives need to be fulfilled. People need to go out and meet with others – the elderly need to socialise. For a short period we could afford to stay indoors, but now we have to create the right balance.” She expressed conviction that although vaccines help against infections, they are more effective against serious complications and severe COVID symptoms. She recommended that vulnerable people were an FFP2 mask on public transport and other crowded places. (Maltatoday)

PN says elderly are locked up at SVPR

The Nationalist Party said that elderly people residing at St Vincent de Paul Home for the Elderly are being locked up because of the government’s incompetence. After an elderly person vanished from the residence and has still not been found, and another elderly person fell off a balcony, the only solution that the government found was to keep the residents locked up, the PN< through its spokespersons Paula Mifsud Bonnici and Ivan Castillo, said. (The Malta Independent)