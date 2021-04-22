Malta: People over 40 may register for vaccine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that 46 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that people aged 40 and over may now register for the inoculation. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/se-jibdew-jitlaqqmu-dawk-fuq-l-40-sena/

A second story reports on a meeting between government MP Oliver Scicluna and the General Workers Union in which they discussed mental health wellbeing at the place of work and the right to unionise.

