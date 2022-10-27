‘People won’t come to stadiums’: VAR slammed after ruling out Spurs winner

Reading Time: 2 minutes

VAR is once again in the crosshairs following the controversial decision to rule out Harry Kane’s last-minute winner in the Champions League on Wednesday, with some players and pundits saying the system is killing the excitement of the game.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane fired home from close range in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Sporting but the wild celebrations in the stadium were silenced after a VAR check lasting several minutes disallowed the goal.

Spurs great Glenn Hoddle told BT Sport that players could stop celebrating goals because of the uncertainty.

“I don’t want to see that coming into the game. People will stop coming to the stadium, they’ll watch it more on television,” he added.

“We don’t want that because you want atmosphere. People in the stadium are all celebrating, but we’re waiting for this one fraction, for how long, four minutes?

“It’s exhausting the game, taking away the exhilaration of seeing your team score a goal.”

Former referee Peter Walton agreed VAR was dampening the excitement at times but said that at the end of the day the decision was a correct one.

Spurs great Glenn Hoddle told BT Sport that players could stop celebrating goals because of the uncertainty.

“I don’t want to see that coming into the game. People will stop coming to the stadium, they’ll watch it more on television,” he added.

“We don’t want that because you want atmosphere. People in the stadium are all celebrating, but we’re waiting for this one fraction, for how long, four minutes?

“It’s exhausting the game, taking away the exhilaration of seeing your team score a goal.”

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first