Five people were slightly injured and one more seriously after an explosion that occurred this morning in a building in Piazzale Libia in Milan.



The most serious person is the one who was in the ground floor apartment where the explosion occurred. The some parts on the inside of the building collapsed with the explosion. Firefighters are searching for some people who probably trapped under the rubble.

The cause of the explosion is so far unknown.

