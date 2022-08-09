Percentage of Maltese workers who could not afford a holiday on the rise/ Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 9 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Percentage of Maltese workers who could not afford a holiday on the rise:

65,324 workers during the COVID year of 2020 could not afford to get away on a holiday for a whole week, Eurostat data released by the European Trade Union Confederation shows.Malta was one of 11 EU member states in which the percentage of workers who could not afford a holiday increased between 2019 and 2020, a period which coincided with the pandemic. (MaltaToday)

Balluta Bay safe for swimming

In recent days, the Directorate had issued a warning for the public not to swim in this area due to microbiological contamination that affected the quality of the sea water. A statement has confirmed that following several sea water samples taken in recent days, the water in this area is no longer contaminated. (TVM)

Covid-19 update: There were 42 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, as active cases have reached 857. No new deaths were recorded, health authorities said.