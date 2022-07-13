Perici Calascione cleared for PN Deputy post / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 13 July 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Perici Calascione cleared for PN Deputy post

The PN’s Administrative Committee of the Nationalist Party has greenlighted 60-year-old Alex Perici Calascione to contest the post of deputy leader of the party after considering a due diligence report. Perici Calascione will not be contested. Following changes to its statute, the PN is to have one deputy leader instead of the current two. No date has yet been set for the vote. (Times of Malta)

Gafa acting after pressure by civil society – NGO

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa is only taking action against Pilatus Bank after being forced to do his duty by civil society, NGO Repubblika lamented.

The NGO issued a statement in reaction to comments given by Gafa. The police chief said that investigations led to both the bank and its money laundering reporting officer facing charges in court, as well as the police being in the process of issuing international arrest warrants. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 450 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, while one person passed away. Despite 3,425 new cases over the past seven days, active cases declined to 7,747.