Pete Buttigieg says US economy facing ‘a long, tough struggle’

Former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expressed his ‘extreme concern’ as 30 million Americans were now unemployed. The US is also facing a growing rise of food insecurity, he warned

“Clearly we are in for a long, tough struggle,” he said. “I’m very concerned when [government aid] runs out,” he added.

He criticised Trump for not “believing in science” and refusing to be “honest with the American people instead of trying to downplay or mislead”.

He reiterated his support for the Biden-Harris ticket, saying they will respect small businesses and ensure that corporations pay their fair share.

“The biggest problem with America’s tax policy has been the loopholes,” Buttigieg said.

via Reuters

