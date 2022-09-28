Petronas staying with Mercedes F1 team beyond 2026

Reading Time: < 1 minute

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysian oil company Petronas will remain long-term title sponsors and technical partners of the Mercedes Formula One team after announcing on Wednesday a multi-year contract extension from 2026.

Mercedes have won the last eight constructors’ titles and have been with Petronas since they returned to the sport with their own team in 2010.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and fellow-Briton George Russell are yet to win a race after 16 rounds of this season, however.

“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual — announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time,” said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

“This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.”

Formula One’s engine rules are changing in 2026, with significantly increased electrical power and a commitment to 100% sustainable fuels.

Petronas president and group CEO Tengku Muhammad Taufik said the company looked forward to the next chapter with the focus on providing advanced sustainable fuel for Mercedes and customer teams.

via Reuters

