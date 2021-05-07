Reading Time: < 1 minute

ZURICH, May 7 (Reuters) – Pfizer has sought Swiss regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15, regulator Swissmedic said on Friday. It is currently authorised for people aged 16 and over.

“Swissmedic will review the application in the rolling procedure. Pfizer can submit the latest data continuously without having to wait for the conclusive results from the clinical studies,” the watchdog said on its website.

Swissmedic also said it granted Swiss drugmaker Novartis an establishment licence for filling and packaging the vaccine at a plant in Switzerland.

