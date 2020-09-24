Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, UK

Pfizer partner BioNTech sees no role for its vaccine in UK challenge trial

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pfizer’s German development partner BioNTech on Thursday joined other leading COVID-19 vaccine developers in ruling out participation in British plans to test experimental inoculations by deliberately infecting trial volunteers.

“BioNTech’s vaccine candidate is not part of this study,” a spokeswoman said.

Britain is planning to host so-called “challenge trials”, the Financial Times cited people involved in the project as saying. Britain said it was working with partners on the potential for human challenge trials without commenting on a specific plan.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi both have said their vaccine candidates were not involved in the programme.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: