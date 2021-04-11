Philippine capital to be under less restrictive quarantine curbs from Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has approved placing the capital region and four adjacent provinces under a less restrictive community quarantine status from April 12, his spokesman said on Sunday.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite, which have been in a strict lockdown due to COVID-19 infections, will be under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine status until April 30, spokesman Harry Roque said. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

