Philippines’ feared death toll from Typhoon Rai rises to 31

MANILA, Dec 18 (Reuters) – The Philippines’ disaster agency said on Saturday the feared death toll from Typhoon Rai has risen to 31, nearly triple the number of the previous day as rescue teams reach damaged areas and communication lines are restored.

Four people were confirmed killed while 27 were believed to have died as a result of the typhoon, the disaster agency said in a statement. Rai was the 15th and among the deadliest of the tropical storms to strike the Philippine archipelago this year.