The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 22,415 coronavirus cases, a new record high in daily infections, ahead of the planned relaxation of quarantine curbs in the capital region and some provinces.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases reached more than 2.1 million, while 103 more deaths were reported, taking total fatalities to 34,337.

Photo: A soldier stands guard at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, a quarantine center in Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO