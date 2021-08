Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines’ health ministry recorded on Sunday 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths, the biggest single-day spike in the country’s death toll since April 9.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the Southeast Asian country had risen to 1.66 million, while the death toll had climbed to 29,122.

Photo: A woman wearing a mask walks along a mural of a Philippine flag in Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO