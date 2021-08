Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Philippines reported 22,366 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country’s total confirmed infections to 1.976 million.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health also reported an additional 222 fatalities, increasing the death toll to 33,330.

Photo: A woman wearing a mask walks along a mural of a Philippine flag in Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO