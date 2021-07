Reading Time: < 1 minute

People watch a plane trying to extinguish a forest fire in Por de la Selva in Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 17 July 2021.

A total of 500 hectares have already burnt as 350 people have been evacuated from their homes.

The blaze police suspect was caused by a discarded cigarette.

Via EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA