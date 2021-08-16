UPDATED: Malaysia PM resigns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at Royal Palace to seek audience with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 16 August 2021.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin offered his resigation on Monday but will remain as a caretaker premier, the palace said in a statement, after months of political turmoil caused by infighting in his ruling coalition.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, will remain as caretaker until a new premier is appointed, the palace said.

Muhyiddin’s hand had weakened after months of infighting in his coalition. If confirmed, his resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office, but could also hamper Malaysia’s efforts to reboot a pandemic-stricken economy and curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, as there is no obvious successor.

Photo: EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI