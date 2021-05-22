Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis on Saturday received the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, for a private audience at the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. Von der Leyen also had a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

T he visit to the Vatican by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, comes as the European Union and the Holy See celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, which began in 1961.

In Rome, the 27 Member States and the Vatican are currently organizing the Iter Europeaeum – a cultural and artistic itinerary celebrating 50 years of relations.

Photo: A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (L) receiving the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Vatican, 22 May 2021. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA