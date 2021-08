Reading Time: < 1 minute

People look at the German zeppelin airship ‘Goodyear Blimp’ as it is fixed at Roskilde Airport, Denmark.

The airship was supposed to fly trips with guests but had to stays grounded due to the wind.

The airship is 75 meters long, almost 20 meters wide and 18 meters high. The ‘balloon’ itself has a volume of 8425 cubic meters.

The airship can fly at 125 kilometres per hour and at a maximum altitude of three kilometres.

Via EPA-EFE/Philip Davali