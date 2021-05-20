Syrian citizens vote in the Syrian presidential elections at a polling station set up in the Syrian embassy in the town of Yarzeh, eastern Beirut, Lebanon, 20 May 2021. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians living abroad started voting on 20 May in the presidential election, where three candidates compete for the presidency including the current president Bashar Assad, Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, a member of the Union of Nasserite Unionists, and the national opposition lawyer Mahmoud Marei. The election will be held in Syria on 26 May 2021.
