Photo Story – 10-year commemoration of the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway

(L-R) Governing Mayor of Oslo Raymond Johansen, Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) president Peggy Hessen, Labour Party member Thorbjorn Jagland, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit attend a memorial service for the victims of the 2011 terrorist attacks, on Utoya, outside Oslo, Norway, 22 July 2021. Norway is commemorating the event that killed 77 people at the Government Office Complex in Oslo and on the island of Utoya. National memorial events will be held throughout the day in Oslo and in the municipality of Hole.

VIA EPA-EFE/BEATE OMA DAHLE