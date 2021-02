Reading Time: < 1 minute

People react during a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand 22 February 2021.

New Zealand marks the tenth anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake which killed 185 people.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays a wreath during a memorial service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand 22 February 2021.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER

