A federal security member guards the site where at least eleven people were murdered at dawn, in the municipality of Jaral del Progreso, Mexico.

At least eleven people were murdered inside a bar in the municipality of Jaral del Progreso, in the state of Guanajuato, located in central Mexico and one of the most violent regions of the country.

Via EPA-EFE/STR

