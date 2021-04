Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski lays a candle in front of the Smolensk Catastrophe Victims monument at the Powazki Military Cemetery during the ceremonies commemorating the 11th anniversary of the presidential plane crash near Smolensk, in Warsaw, Poland, 10 April 2021.

Poland’s President Lech Kaczynski, his wife Maria Kaczynska and 94 others died on 10 April 2010 when the presidential plane crashed in Smolensk, Russia.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lays wreath at the Monument to former Polish President Lech Kaczynski on Pilsudski Square during the ceremonies commemorating the 11th anniversary of the presidential plane crash near Smolensk, in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Marcin Obara

Via EPA-EFE/Albert Zawada

