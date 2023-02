Reading Time: < 1 minute

A float entitled ‘King of the World’s Treasures’ passes by a crowd during the 150th annual Carnival of Nice, in Nice, France, on the evening of Tuesday 14 February 2023.

The carnival runs from 11 to 26 February 2023, under the main theme ‘The King of the World’s Treasures’.

Via EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

