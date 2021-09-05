Photo Story: 24th death anniversary of Mother Teresa in Kolkata

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A visitor offers a kiss to a picture poster of Mother Teresa at Mother House on Mother Teresa’s 24th death anniversary in Kolkata, eastern India, 05 September 2021, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on 26 August 1910 in present-day Skopje, North Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. She was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican in 2016.

She died on the 5 September, 1997

Via EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY