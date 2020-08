Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fallen tree and power lines are seen on a damaged car along Kaola Street in Belgrave, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 28 August 2020.

Fallen trees from wild winds have killed three people in Victoria overnight, including a 4-year-old boy.

Local residents access the damage along Kaola Street in Belgrave, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 28 August 2020.

Workers access a fallen tree which struck and killed a 4-year-old boy in Blackburn South, Melbourne, Victoria, Australiay. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Via EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

