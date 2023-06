Reading Time: < 1 minute

A cardboard cut-out of founder Ted Turner is displayed as current and former CNN (Cable News Network) employees pose for a group photo outside the CNN Center on the 43rd anniversary of the network in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

It may be the final time the group can pose there, as CNN is scheduled to vacate the building at the end of 2023.

Via EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

